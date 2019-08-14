Motorola Solutions Com (MSI) Share Price Rose While Bridges Investment Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Position; Telus Com (TU) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Boosted Holding by $52.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 293.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.06M, up from 487,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 109,935 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com (MSI) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 2,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 10,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 201,535 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,288 shares to 126,707 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Develop (TLTD) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Financial Bank has 92,558 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 1,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 286,139 shares. Wellington Shields Company Lc reported 1,952 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 107 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Raymond James And Assoc reported 1.44M shares stake. Scott Selber invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.08% or 136,870 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Llc has 55 shares. First Republic reported 6,639 shares. Williams Jones Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm accumulated 10,095 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 8,700 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Again Recognized on Fortune’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Triple triumph for Motorola Solutions at CCW 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.