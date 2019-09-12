Motorola (MSI) Position Held by Eastern Bank; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 156.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 63,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 104,668 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.70 million, up from 40,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 943,496 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola (MSI) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 9,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 101,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, up from 92,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Motorola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 728,793 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer

