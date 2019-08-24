Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding by $8.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 114,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 398,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45 million, down from 513,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 204,365 shares traded or 24.42% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation owns 165,483 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.51 million shares. Principal Inc stated it has 4.24 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Serv, a Kentucky-based fund reported 609,584 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al has 3.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iowa Bank accumulated 2.58% or 53,991 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 58,052 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.9% or 1.66M shares. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 2.14% or 243,623 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 668,500 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Mutual reported 67,252 shares stake. Fairfield Bush accumulated 7,664 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nottingham Advsr reported 2,535 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,272 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Director Steps Down Due to New Position – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts America Is Heavily Exposed To New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts Of America Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.