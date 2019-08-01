Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position Held by Fine Capital Partners Lp; Baystate Wealth Management Increases Stake in Deere & Co Com (DE)

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 35,895 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 528,271 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins owns 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 127,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3,297 are held by Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv. Qs Ltd invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Kanawha Cap Management has 0.46% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Inc has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Etrade Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 400 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 295,185 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomasville State Bank has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 20,382 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co stated it has 13,020 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Increased Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Expands Position Within Electric Vehicle Testing Market With Acquisition of E&M Power – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Notice From NASDAQ Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America to Delay Filing of Fiscal Second Quarter 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.