Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding Maintained by Fine Capital Partners Lp; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Upped by $735.93 Million Its Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.48M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 130,433 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,550 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Field Main Bancshares has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,680 shares. James Investment Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 11,122 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Northeast Mngmt holds 2.22% or 127,093 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt reported 3,127 shares stake. Bancshares accumulated 3,750 shares. Michigan-based Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 32,196 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.34% or 19,750 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,760 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.06% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 1.21% or 163,815 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 4,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aristotle Lc reported 12,183 shares stake.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 21,690 shares to 9,954 shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,656 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

