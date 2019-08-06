Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Position by $414,144; Metlife (MET) Holding Held by Veritable Lp

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 23,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 121,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 92,860 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 148.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 14,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 8.61M shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 507,311 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,771 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). First Midwest Bank Division holds 0.31% or 121,157 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 12,802 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 28,733 shares. 21,200 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Amer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 33,941 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 14,450 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Replacement Parts Outlook: Long Growth Path in Front – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Presents At The 18th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and e-Commerce Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2,822 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $755,617 for 105.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,340 shares to 87,598 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Mgmt invested 1.27% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arga Invest LP accumulated 6,530 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sigma Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15,922 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 505,201 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.20 million shares stake. Cutler Capital Management Llc invested in 3.16% or 179,553 shares. Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 0.56% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Optimum Investment Advisors owns 10,910 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 35,750 shares. First Republic Inc stated it has 99,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Conning has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).