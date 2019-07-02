Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Raised Position by $8.67 Million; Savant Capital Raised Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 108,360 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $208.41. About 1.63 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,206 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. 22,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 5,458 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lynch Assocs In holds 32,133 shares. Accuvest Glob accumulated 2,577 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute reported 25,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. First American Commercial Bank reported 1,108 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.4% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 212,905 shares. 465,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,027 shares. 19,000 are held by Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,735 were accumulated by Patten Grp Inc. Thompson Invest Inc stated it has 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

