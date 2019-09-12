Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stock Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Position by $387,870; Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 7,355 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 131,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 661,945 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.24 million, down from 793,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $233.51. About 60,772 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.98 million for 16.40 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,820 shares to 5,270 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 28,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Point Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,316 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 677 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 13,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl owns 44,801 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors holds 0.05% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 51 were reported by Fmr. 211,574 are held by First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 630 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). River Road Asset Ltd Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 23,800 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0% or 8,267 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 56,876 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp invested in 6 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.