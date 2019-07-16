Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Shares Rose While Tieton Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Palouse Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.25 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 85,790 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested in 2.13% or 9.89 million shares. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 4.26% stake. Lazard Asset Limited invested in 9.57 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.60M were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Welch Grp Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,851 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 4.72% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,184 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Com Dba First Bankers Com has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 13,075 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Provident Tru has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Cap has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Group invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 91.67 million shares stake. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And Inc has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 409,377 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 121,157 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pzena Invest Ltd reported 653,637 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 72 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 46,212 shares. Heartland holds 0.28% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 30,555 shares. 11,407 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Legal General Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.77 million shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 862,285 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 35,559 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 106,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 23,558 shares.