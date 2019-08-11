Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $487,890 as Shares Declined; Overlook Holdings LTD Raised Its Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 122,588 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 11,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 13,137 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 30,555 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 16,599 were reported by Sector Pension Board. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Perritt Capital Management invested in 1.02% or 143,725 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 222,559 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 16,479 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Mason Street Advsr Llc owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 6,041 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 86,891 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru reported 45 shares. 29,015 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

