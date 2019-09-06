Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $487,890 as Market Valuation Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Position by $481,740 as Market Value Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 32,790 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 2.22M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 23/04/2018 – As Bond Traders Struggle to Bust 3%, Morgan Stanley Sees a Rally; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 139 FROM EUR 138

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup doubles down on credit cards even as US economy softens – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 68,600 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 10,628 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 401,745 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citigroup reported 1.46 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 2.81 million shares stake. Moreover, Btim has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,763 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 969,800 shares. Orca Limited Liability holds 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 11,782 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Public Llc invested in 0.31% or 36,605 shares. Burns J W Incorporated Ny invested in 0.91% or 88,061 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.09% or 170,097 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd accumulated 16,902 shares. Washington Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 1,871 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,966 shares to 14,038 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,332 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,991 shares. Sei holds 0% or 15,990 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Rutabaga Limited Company Ma reported 665,942 shares. Fine Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.41 million shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 96,693 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 20,600 shares. 7,370 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank. 309,080 are owned by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 106,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,911 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts Of America: Cash Flow Problems Temporary? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Presents At The 18th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and e-Commerce Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.