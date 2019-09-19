Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Share Value Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 28,303 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (HSII) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 189,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 549,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, up from 360,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 16,867 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 56,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 80,943 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 10,509 shares. 225,028 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 28,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 1,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 7,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Tieton Mngmt Llc has invested 4.98% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 45 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru. Heartland Advsr invested in 350,200 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fmr Llc stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 398,446 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 30,500 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 207,210 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $36.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,696 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

