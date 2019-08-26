Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Position Maintained by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Stake in State Str (STT) Upped by $601,835 as Market Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 486.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 552,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 665,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 113,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 70,621 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 227,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 218,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 1.57M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Burney owns 11,636 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 41,524 shares. Proshare Advsr has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% stake. Comerica Bankshares reported 73,707 shares stake. Bath Savings holds 0.07% or 5,175 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Rampart Inv Lc stated it has 3,437 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested in 0.38% or 9,118 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 17,602 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 18,587 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 11,716 shares to 77,062 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 97,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,885 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Intl has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.59% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 1.61M shares. 538 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Principal Grp has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Prudential holds 30,170 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 228,549 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 1,974 shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 23,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 11,407 shares.