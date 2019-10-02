Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Market Valuation Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Position; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Has Raised by Moore Capital Management Lp

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 8.17M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 09/04/2018 – GM Financial Annual Elite Sales Liftoff across U.S; 08/03/2018 – Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed lntacta2 Xtend; 11/04/2018 – S.Korea to complete due diligence on GM Korea by early May; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT AMMANN SAYS APRIL 20 DEADLINE TO AGREE ON LONG-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOUTH KOREA AUTO UNIT; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 26/04/2018 – GM CFO CHUCK STEVENS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 60,093 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.