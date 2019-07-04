Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $487,890 as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Lone Pine Capital Trimmed by $124.26 Million Its Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 101,247 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, down from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

