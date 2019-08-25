Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 19 0.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 18 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tenneco Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Tenneco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Tenneco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Tenneco Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 129.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Tenneco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has 7.45% stronger performance while Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Motorcar Parts of America Inc. beats Tenneco Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.