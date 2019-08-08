Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Reaches $15.95 After 7.00% Down Move; First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Sentiment Is 0.64

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 112,197 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar PartsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $301.30 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $14.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MPAA worth $21.09 million less.

First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 16 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 25 sold and reduced their holdings in First Financial Northwest Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.32 million shares, down from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Investment Ma invested in 0.11% or 103,778 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 16,479 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 23,558 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 12,802 shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp owns 628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 22,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 24,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 523 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Lc. Price T Rowe Md holds 35,559 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 86,891 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 235,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $301.30 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. for 255,445 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 28,276 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 119,982 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 902,249 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.59 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $361,570 activity.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 1,256 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $153.58 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.