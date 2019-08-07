Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Dollar General (DG) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. MPAA’s profit would be $755,615 giving it 105.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.’s analysts see -92.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 72,685 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Dollar General Corp (DG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 301 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 256 sold and decreased their positions in Dollar General Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 233.55 million shares, down from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dollar General Corp in top ten positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 223 Increased: 221 New Position: 80.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $318.30 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $34.73 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.07 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.28 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.36% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 1.61M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has risen 36.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 7.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation for 235,061 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 137,814 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Investment Management Inc. has 5.53% invested in the company for 282,137 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 4.72% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.