Motley Fool Wealth Management Upped Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $5.08 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Raised by $322,620

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 3,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,039 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, up from 144,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,063 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 76,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 222,755 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 2.95 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 82,752 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Viking Fund Mgmt Llc holds 1.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 70,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 110,442 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested in 0.29% or 33,386 shares. Edgestream Partners LP stated it has 39,307 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,629 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 12,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% or 822 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv holds 294 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,283 shares to 89,127 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,320 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources: A Great Oil Stock To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Df Dent Co Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Earnest Partners Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Assoc stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 100,590 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 28,328 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 90 shares. Markel reported 329,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com has 3,900 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,883 shares.