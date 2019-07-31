Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Resmed (RMD) Position by $307,764; Valuation Rose; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding Has Upped by Valley National Advisers Inc

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,508 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 3,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 385,465 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,748 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 185,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 129,935 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,245 shares. Monetary Grp reported 17,550 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 17,920 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,880 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 60,793 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 13,960 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 5,850 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 3,520 were reported by Everence Cap Management. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 9,485 shares. 3,512 are owned by Ifrah. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc reported 40,660 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.03% or 26,500 shares. 67,282 were reported by Asset Management One Co Ltd.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares to 632 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,860 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.32 million for 37.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. Another trade for 6,651 shares valued at $646,330 was made by Farrell Michael J. on Monday, February 11. $152,144 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares were sold by Hollingshead James. Sandercock Brett also sold $276,900 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Wednesday, January 30.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,617 shares to 24,383 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi by 232,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).