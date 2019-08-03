Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Price Rose; Franklin Resources Stake in Macys (M) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 95,303 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 55,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 515,021 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29 million, down from 546,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,137 are owned by Old Dominion Mgmt. Indexiq Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 60,128 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 344,369 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 165,807 shares stake. 110,110 are owned by Caxton Ltd Partnership. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Birinyi Assocs reported 29,170 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). National Pension stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.49% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,270 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lvw Advsr Ltd has invested 0.9% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 8,538 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 111 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 96,125 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $77.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 26,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.