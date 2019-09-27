Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Position By $541,528; Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (SOL) Shorts Up By 16.45%

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 6,604 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 17,103 shares with $1.41M value, down from 23,707 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 886,468 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -2.28% below currents $81.18 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 8,025 shares to 239,763 valued at $36.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,778 shares and now owns 57,622 shares. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 1.46M shares. Old National Bancorp In owns 14,290 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Covington Cap Management invested 0.55% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pnc Gp has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,033 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 355,450 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Navellier & Assoc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 172 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 4,762 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.54% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Maple Cap Management, Vermont-based fund reported 2,802 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 3.39 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.