Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $7.40 Million; Stock Rose; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Holding in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Trimmed by $659,360 as Valuation Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 622,087 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $280.89. About 1.73M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,263 shares to 123,514 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf by 416,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.