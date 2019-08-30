Motley Fool Wealth Management Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Has Raised by $4.38 Million; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stock Declined While Muzinich & Company Decreased Position by $759,322

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23M, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.43M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 44,666 shares as the company's stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 794,771 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 839,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 119,418 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Citigroup holds 223 shares. Edgemoor Invest Incorporated reported 137,089 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 70,128 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 77,633 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,070 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd accumulated 15,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 0.15% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) or 74,789 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 3,051 shares. 18,453 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.12% or 83,196 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Com reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Morgan Stanley holds 413,067 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 5,800 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,021 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

