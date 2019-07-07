Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Splunk (SPLK) Holding; Wiley John & Sons Has 0 Sentiment

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 35,298 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 322,867 shares with $40.23 million value, up from 287,569 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $19.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 844,519 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards

Wiley John & Sons Inc (JWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 3 sold and decreased their holdings in Wiley John & Sons Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 98,903 shares, down from 99,005 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wiley John & Sons Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John Wiley & Sons Inc. for 20,000 shares. Css Llc Il owns 5,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 700 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice, and education worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals; and books, reference works, databases, clinical decision support tools, laboratory manuals, and workflow tools in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science and humanities, and life sciences. It currently has negative earnings. It serves academic, corporate, government, and public libraries; researchers; scientists; clinicians; engineers and technologists; scholarly and professional societies; and students and professors.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 152,471 shares traded or 22793.54% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JWA) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 26,635 shares to 532,607 valued at $55.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf stake by 50,083 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $416,740 activity. Carges Mark T sold $231,550 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, January 7. Shares for $530,985 were sold by St. Ledger Susan.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Monness. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, March 1.

