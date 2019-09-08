Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Its Position in Lakeland Financial (LKFN) by $686,835 as Market Value Declined; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Price Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Cut by $411,191 Its Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 37,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 126,533 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 163,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.59M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 51,617 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. O’Neill Lisa M bought $20,790 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $97.12 million for 1.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

