Motley Fool Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $443,220; Novare Capital Management Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Has Trimmed by $316,790 as Shares Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 211 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,509 shares, and has risen its stake in S P D R (SPY).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares to 85,518 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,748 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co.