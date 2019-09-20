Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Valuation Rose; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 506,249 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.44M, down from 515,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 3.76 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 219,704 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Argent Trust reported 0.5% stake. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10.52M shares. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,630 shares. 47,241 were reported by Provise Group Limited Com. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 219,037 shares stake. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 117,133 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,969 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 386,100 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Long Road Counsel Ltd Llc has 85,370 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 1.61% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobs And Communication Ca holds 2.13% or 157,655 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.80M shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 62,890 shares to 186,404 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $100.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,440 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

