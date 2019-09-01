Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 6,081 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 81,081 shares with $16.80M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 1.71 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 4,304 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 76,888 shares with $27.42M value, down from 81,192 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 20,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 48,000 shares and now owns 154,875 shares. Carvana Co was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf stake by 416,971 shares to 948,230 valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 8,019 shares and now owns 10,659 shares. Wisdomtree Jpn S/C Dvd Fund (DFJ) was raised too.