Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $3.00 Million as Stock Rose; United Rentals (URI) Stake Has Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 13,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76B, up from 11,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 1.04M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 24,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 346,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, up from 322,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 948,705 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co by 57,135 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co by 52,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 15,660 shares to 46,260 shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 3,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,170 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.