Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $369,474; Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake By $385,595

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,778 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 57,622 shares with $7.72M value, up from 54,844 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 704.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pittenger & Anderson Inc acquired 2,395 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 2,735 shares with $443,000 value, up from 340 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $22.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.81 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.63’s average target is 16.75% above currents $149.58 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Thursday, May 30. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28. Bank of America maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Invest Prtn Lc holds 0.81% or 43,500 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 20,576 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 4,400 are held by Fiduciary Company. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 4,108 shares. Blair William And Il holds 1.9% or 2.05M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank accumulated 1,178 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 3,137 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corp reported 234 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,770 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 417 shares stake. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 925 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co stake by 53,262 shares to 1.50M valued at $31.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co stake by 55,179 shares and now owns 1.51 million shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi was reduced too.