Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stake; Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding By $455,416

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $21.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 523,045 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) stake by 14.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakeland Financial Corp now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 83,911 shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. $89,974 worth of stock was sold by Steiner Jonathan P on Wednesday, February 6. $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was bought by HIATT THOMAS. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $227,153 was made by Gavin Michael E on Tuesday, February 5. DE BATTY JILL A also sold $166,672 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Tuesday, February 5.