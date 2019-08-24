Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $4.38 Million; As Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Share Value Declined, Holder Bainco International Investors Upped Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23M, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04M shares traded or 191.88% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 2,988 shares to 182,748 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Smashes Estimates and Makes a Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Reports Acquisition of SignalFx for ~$1.05B – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 08/22: (JWN) (GME) (BJ) (DKS) Higher (AVGR) (RTRX) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset Management As reported 15,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ithaka Group Llc accumulated 117,402 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And accumulated 0.67% or 33,205 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp reported 301,461 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,010 shares. Myriad Asset has invested 2.24% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.94% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Kistler accumulated 0.03% or 500 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 6,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 75 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.19% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 327,215 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Blair William And Il has 227,895 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 580,762 shares.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why France Is SunPower’s Secret Weapon – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Venezuela oil partners fear reach of latest U.S. sanctions – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.