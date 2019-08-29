Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased By $50.57 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 434.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 308,339 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 379,339 shares with $62.53M value, up from 71,000 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 2.65M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,956 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 81,897 shares with $41.58M value, up from 73,941 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $29.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $588.15. About 370,143 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre plays politics – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co stake by 78,317 shares to 1.55 million valued at $32.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co stake by 78,458 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $75000 highest and $450 lowest target. $643’s average target is 9.33% above currents $588.15 stock price. MercadoLibre had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,848 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 64,316 shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.99M shares. Adirondack Co reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 887 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation stated it has 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 429,092 shares. 45,001 were reported by Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Company. Citigroup stated it has 9,984 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 6,017 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson And reported 1,816 shares stake. Wespac Advsrs invested in 0.56% or 2,103 shares.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Expands Presence in AI Space With Chongqing Deal – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Baidu Losing China’s Voice Search Market to Sogou? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 57.52% above currents $103.59 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:CAG) stake by 43,400 shares to 9,400 valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 894,736 shares and now owns 18,664 shares. Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was reduced too.