Motley Fool Wealth Management Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Its Stake

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $260.09. About 608,017 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77 million, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $15.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.69. About 2.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.43 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares to 5,023 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,768 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 30.93 million shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 483,300 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 3,508 shares or 4.39% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Md Sass Invsts Services holds 0.58% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 0.73% stake. Winfield Associates Inc owns 6,500 shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Garde Cap Incorporated reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 8,793 shares.