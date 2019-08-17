Motley Fool Wealth Management Increased Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Valuation Rose; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Position by $324,900

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 166,610 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59 million, down from 168,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 645,778 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 303.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 10,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central State Bank Com holds 279 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 12,159 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 13,200 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 26,052 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,971 shares. Carret Asset Lc owns 20,397 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 7,600 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested in 417,572 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 103,196 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Diamond Hill Cap has 1.62M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Scotia Capital owns 3,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 10,359 shares to 54,529 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

