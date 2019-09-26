Motley Fool Wealth Management Increased Align Technology (ALGN) Stake; Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $2.24 Million; Share Value Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 92,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 145,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 19.10 million shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 9,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 213,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.57 million, up from 204,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 1.05 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 16,980 shares to 452,524 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,005 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,750 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

