Motley Fool Wealth Management Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined, Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.54 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 223,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 50,083 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 78,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 70,406 shares to 404,388 shares, valued at $475.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 368,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

