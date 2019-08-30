Motley Fool Wealth Management Holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Has Lifted by $2.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 191,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 912,013 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.22. About 185,184 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Cannell Peter B And Com Inc reported 1.06% stake. The New York-based Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 482,592 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 3,222 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares. 23,322 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 8,975 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 594,208 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 159 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,804 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 258 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 29,600 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 530,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,830 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Orlando’s (NYSE: SEAS) new Sesame Street land brings TV show’s iconic street to life – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 2,024 shares. Ghp Inv holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 21,956 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited holds 6,460 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Daiwa Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce has 9,828 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,129 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.04% or 242,778 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bokf Na owns 0.07% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 26,507 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Copeland Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.7% or 97,730 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bb&T owns 0.38% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 207,527 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co reported 98,711 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 35,867 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co by 78,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.