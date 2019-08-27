Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in American Tower (AMT) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Banbury Partners Raised Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.20 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $353.38. About 150,397 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $229.88. About 1.04M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11,973 shares to 199,752 shares, valued at $30.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Jpn S/C Dvd Fund (DFJ).

