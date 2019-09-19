Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) as Share Value Declined; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $456,520 as Market Valuation Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 4,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809,000, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $99.07. About 219,125 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 87.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 26,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 29,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 242,139 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Communications has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 776,941 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0.01% or 20,273 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 15,868 shares. Services Wi accumulated 0.98% or 8,389 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.42 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 896,472 shares. 51,649 were accumulated by Majedie Asset. Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 135 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,040 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,940 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 2,202 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 249,583 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 62,890 shares to 186,404 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset, Korea-based fund reported 109,049 shares. Profund Advsr Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 48,532 shares. Generation Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.28% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Comm reported 0.05% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 312,884 shares. 44,850 were accumulated by Fosun Interest. Penobscot Investment Inc accumulated 0.25% or 19,267 shares. Advisor Llc reported 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 31,905 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 72,631 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.03% or 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.