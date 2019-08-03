Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $3.60 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 9,796 shares traded or 126.18% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 49,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 79,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron (JCTCF) Applies to Delist from Toronto Stock Exchange – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 28, 2012.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 68,728 shares. 7,350 were reported by James Investment Rech. Retail Bank Of America De has 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vista Cap Prtn Inc stated it has 359,482 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 191,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 179,808 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.