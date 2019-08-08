Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding; Airgain (AIRG) Sellers Decreased By 1.93% Their Shorts

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 10,860 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 231,738 shares with $36.70 million value, up from 220,878 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $128.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 3.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) had a decrease of 1.93% in short interest. AIRG’s SI was 289,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.93% from 295,500 shares previously. With 174,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s short sellers to cover AIRG’s short positions. The SI to Airgain Inc’s float is 3.28%. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 35,411 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 32.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Airgain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRG); 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN SAYS CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING CO; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Airgain; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Names James K. Sims as Interim CEO

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.67 million. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 8,236 shares to 87,785 valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co stake by 78,905 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stephens. Oppenheimer maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $180 target. Macquarie Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.08M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,832 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 489,350 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 57 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 3.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Creative Planning owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,430 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 197,766 shares stake. 25,300 were reported by Allen Investment Mgmt Lc. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 9,175 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 173,844 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.64% or 1.04M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.