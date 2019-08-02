Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $4.38 Million; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Illumina (ILMN) Stake as Stock Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23 million, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 1.21M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $301.66. About 1.24 million shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 0.05% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 110,810 shares. Css Ltd Com Il holds 0.02% or 2,381 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 648 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). California-based Fdx has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Trust Com Of Vermont owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Inc accumulated 5,992 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Bp Public Limited has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 15,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 8,533 shares. Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,751 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 28,333 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 971,988 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 18,363 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares to 62,507 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 35,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,485 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Opportunity In Splunk Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Splunk At $80, Earn 7.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Illumina (ILMN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Illumina’s Management Just Said That You’ll Really Want to Know – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734. The insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $117.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.