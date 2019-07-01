Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $1.72 Million; Asta Funding Has 1 Sentiment

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 10,860 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 231,738 shares with $36.70M value, up from 220,878 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $118.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $153.05. About 3.49 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Asta Funding Inc (ASFI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and decreased stock positions in Asta Funding Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 942,470 shares, up from 940,319 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Asta Funding Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Co stake by 78,458 shares to 1.54M valued at $32.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alarm.Com Holdings Inc stake by 5,860 shares and now owns 205,220 shares. Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 157,606 shares. Dearborn Limited Company has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware accumulated 182,907 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated reported 53.67 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 4,400 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,309 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 13,094 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,188 shares. 6,938 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Oh. New England Investment Retirement Group Inc Inc accumulated 3,046 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 8,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 21,428 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service, Florida-based fund reported 454,209 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31M. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59M. Roos John Victor also sold $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.47 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It has a 5.42 P/E ratio. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Asta Funding, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 276,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 83,600 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,457 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 3,938 shares traded. Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) has risen 68.39% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.96% the S&P500.