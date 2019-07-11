Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted By $1.72 Million Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (MWXRF) Shorts Up By 2.72%

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MWXRF) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. MWXRF’s SI was 64,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 62,600 shares previously. With 39,100 avg volume, 2 days are for MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MWXRF)’s short sellers to cover MWXRF’s short positions. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0.075. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 10,860 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 231,738 shares with $36.70M value, up from 220,878 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $121.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 2.38M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) stake by 45,844 shares to 323,516 valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cl C stake by 1,271 shares and now owns 43,938 shares. Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was reduced too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 Benioff Marc sold $2.25M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36M. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. Roos John Victor also sold $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 24. 200 shares valued at $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $777,823.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 1,302 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 1.29M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 84,097 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caprock Gp Inc Inc reported 10,153 shares. Korea Inv reported 824,375 shares. 5,903 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Bp Public Limited Co reported 76,000 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 53.67 million shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communication reported 8,348 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 563,222 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 0.41% or 681,137 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,939 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 3,898 are owned by S&Co.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. operates as a technology based solutions well-known provider that recovers precious metals from e-waste, ores, concentrates, and tailings in Spain. The company has market cap of $21.76 million. It uses its proprietary technologies, including HM X-leach for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; HM X-mill for the fine grinding of e-waste, ores, and regrinding of concentrates and tailings; and HM X-tract for the precious metal sector. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Iberian Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Mineworx Technologies Ltd. in June 2017.