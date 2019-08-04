Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $443,220; Shaker Investments Upped Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $318,420

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77M, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 811,059 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares to 5,023 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,888 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Pecaut & Co has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand invested in 6,000 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Inc has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 460 are held by Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,066 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,367 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 29,668 shares stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 556,710 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,755 shares. The North Carolina-based Cap Investment Counsel has invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 69,931 are held by Kames Public Limited Company. Bellecapital Limited holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,990 shares. Cap Va reported 298 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).