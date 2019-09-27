Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish General Electric Company (GE) Last Week

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 24,036 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 346,903 shares with $43.62 million value, up from 322,867 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $17.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 1.03 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 12.31% above currents $9.02 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. See General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 15,115 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Piedmont Investment accumulated 11,060 shares. 1.02 million are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Co. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 101,894 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 19,010 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 354,229 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 0.21% or 33,941 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 485 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 3,617 shares. Stanley has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 594 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management invested in 5,200 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Splunk Isn’t Done With Acquisitions Yet – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You May Want to Hold Off on Buying Splunk Stock â€” But Not Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 21.11% above currents $117.08 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 23 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the shares of SPLK in report on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.76 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 227,270 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.69% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 111,909 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 1.88 million shares. 773,539 were accumulated by Css Ltd Llc Il. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 24,591 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Company owns 45,719 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Management Ltd owns 832,696 shares. City Company holds 0.01% or 4,060 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0% or 62,205 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc reported 218,648 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 7.08M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,381 shares.

The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. It is down 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE