Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding By $1.81 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Bank of America maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California-based Granite Inv Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First National Bank stated it has 43,399 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shelton Cap holds 0.27% or 5,825 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv holds 1.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 63,185 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,034 shares. Jensen Inv reported 1.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lourd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has 397,351 shares. Monetary Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,550 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 6,095 shares. Blackrock reported 85.79M shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,490 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics has $19000 highest and $18000 lowest target. $185’s average target is 49.52% above currents $123.73 stock price. IPG Photonics had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Valentin Gapontsev Trust I had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.51M.

