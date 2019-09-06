Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 303.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc acquired 8,019 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 10,659 shares with $4.83M value, up from 2,640 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $551. About 424,748 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1700 highest and $10 lowest target. $14’s average target is 9.12% above currents $12.83 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Initiate

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $544.50’s average target is -1.18% below currents $551 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) stake by 35,046 shares to 85,518 valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 16,375 shares and now owns 70,779 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix (EQIX) to Offer Colocation Services for VMware Cloud – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage's First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders' Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C